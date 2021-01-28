Earnings results for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Independent Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. Independent Bank has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Independent Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independent Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.48%. The high price target for IBCP is $15.00 and the low price target for IBCP is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.09%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Independent Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.01% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

In the past three months, Independent Bank insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,054.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.44% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by insiders. 77.66% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP



Earnings for Independent Bank are expected to decrease by -22.50% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 7.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 7.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Independent Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

