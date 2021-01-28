Earnings results for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

JetBlue Airways last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year. JetBlue Airways has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. JetBlue Airways will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JetBlue Airways in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.20%. The high price target for JBLU is $18.00 and the low price target for JBLU is $9.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

JetBlue Airways has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.36, JetBlue Airways has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $14.68. JetBlue Airways has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways does not currently pay a dividend. JetBlue Airways does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

In the past three months, JetBlue Airways insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of JetBlue Airways is held by insiders. 66.67% of the stock of JetBlue Airways is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)



Earnings for JetBlue Airways are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.88) to ($0.87) per share. The P/E ratio of JetBlue Airways is -4.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of JetBlue Airways is -4.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JetBlue Airways has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

