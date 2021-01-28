Earnings results for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Juniper Networks last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Juniper Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Juniper Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Juniper Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.73%. The high price target for JNPR is $30.00 and the low price target for JNPR is $17.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Juniper Networks has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.26, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.90, Juniper Networks has a forecasted downside of 9.7% from its current price of $27.59. Juniper Networks has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Juniper Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Juniper Networks is 66.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Juniper Networks will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.39% next year. This indicates that Juniper Networks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

In the past three months, Juniper Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $220,600.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Juniper Networks is held by insiders. 89.30% of the stock of Juniper Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR



Earnings for Juniper Networks are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Juniper Networks is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Juniper Networks is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.14. Juniper Networks has a PEG Ratio of 4.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Juniper Networks has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

