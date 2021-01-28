Earnings results for MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

MakeMyTrip last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm earned $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. MakeMyTrip has generated ($4.26) earnings per share over the last year. MakeMyTrip has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.76%. The high price target for MMYT is $35.00 and the low price target for MMYT is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MakeMyTrip has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, MakeMyTrip has a forecasted upside of 18.8% from its current price of $29.47. MakeMyTrip has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip does not currently pay a dividend. MakeMyTrip does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

In the past three months, MakeMyTrip insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.97% of the stock of MakeMyTrip is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT



Earnings for MakeMyTrip are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.93) per share. The P/E ratio of MakeMyTrip is -7.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MakeMyTrip is -7.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MakeMyTrip has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

