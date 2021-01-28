Earnings results for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

MarineMax last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. MarineMax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. MarineMax will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MarineMax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.33%. The high price target for HZO is $52.00 and the low price target for HZO is $16.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MarineMax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.33, MarineMax has a forecasted downside of 29.3% from its current price of $48.58. MarineMax has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax does not currently pay a dividend. MarineMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

In the past three months, MarineMax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,949,932.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of MarineMax is held by insiders. 99.76% of the stock of MarineMax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO



Earnings for MarineMax are expected to grow by 5.68% in the coming year, from $3.87 to $4.09 per share. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 14.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 14.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.56. MarineMax has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

