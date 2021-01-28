Earnings results for Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Matthews International last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The company earned $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.77 million. Matthews International has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year. Matthews International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Matthews International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.54%. The high price target for MATW is $50.00 and the low price target for MATW is $50.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Matthews International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Matthews International has a forecasted upside of 56.5% from its current price of $31.94. Matthews International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Matthews International has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Matthews International is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Matthews International will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.83% next year. This indicates that Matthews International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

In the past three months, Matthews International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $145,800.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Matthews International is held by insiders. 80.00% of the stock of Matthews International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW



Earnings for Matthews International are expected to grow by 4.75% in the coming year, from $2.95 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Matthews International is -11.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Matthews International is -11.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Matthews International has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here