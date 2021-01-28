Earnings results for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Analyst Opinion on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.30%. The high price target for MKC is $107.50 and the low price target for MKC is $65.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.56, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a forecasted downside of 13.3% from its current price of $94.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McCormick & Company, Incorporated does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is 50.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McCormick & Company, Incorporated will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.42% next year. This indicates that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

In the past three months, McCormick & Company, Incorporated insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $916,500.00 in company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is held by insiders. 37.49% of the stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC



Earnings for McCormick & Company, Incorporated are expected to grow by 2.81% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is 33.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is 33.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a PEG Ratio of 5.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a P/B Ratio of 7.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

