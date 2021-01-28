Earnings results for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Midland States Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm earned $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Midland States Bancorp has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Midland States Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Midland States Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.93%. The high price target for MSBI is $22.00 and the low price target for MSBI is $16.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Midland States Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Midland States Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $18.46. Midland States Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Midland States Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Midland States Bancorp is 47.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Midland States Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.44% next year. This indicates that Midland States Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

In the past three months, Midland States Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $153,642.00 in company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of Midland States Bancorp is held by insiders. 54.64% of the stock of Midland States Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI



Earnings for Midland States Bancorp are expected to grow by 8.90% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Midland States Bancorp is 18.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Midland States Bancorp is 18.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Midland States Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

