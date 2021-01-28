Earnings results for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Mitek Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business earned $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Its revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mitek Systems has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.3. Mitek Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Mitek Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mitek Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.82%. The high price target for MITK is $12.00 and the low price target for MITK is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mitek Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.67, Mitek Systems has a forecasted downside of 35.8% from its current price of $16.62. Mitek Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Mitek Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Mitek Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Mitek Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,205,227.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Mitek Systems is held by insiders. 64.72% of the stock of Mitek Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Mitek Systems is 92.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Mitek Systems is 92.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.14. Mitek Systems has a P/B Ratio of 5.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

