Earnings results for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

MiX Telematics last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business earned $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. MiX Telematics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MiX Telematics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.92%. The high price target for MIXT is $19.00 and the low price target for MIXT is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics has a dividend yield of 1.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MiX Telematics does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MiX Telematics is 28.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MiX Telematics will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.14% next year. This indicates that MiX Telematics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

In the past three months, MiX Telematics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.40% of the stock of MiX Telematics is held by insiders. Only 31.67% of the stock of MiX Telematics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT



Earnings for MiX Telematics are expected to grow by 52.17% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of MiX Telematics is 36.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of MiX Telematics is 36.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.14. MiX Telematics has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

