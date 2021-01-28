Earnings results for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

MSCI last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business earned $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. Its revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MSCI has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.8. MSCI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. MSCI will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MSCI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $400.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.79%. The high price target for MSCI is $501.00 and the low price target for MSCI is $324.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MSCI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $400.38, MSCI has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $393.34. MSCI has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MSCI has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of MSCI is 48.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MSCI will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.32% next year. This indicates that MSCI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

In the past three months, MSCI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,401,025.00 in company stock. Only 2.94% of the stock of MSCI is held by insiders. 89.29% of the stock of MSCI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI



Earnings for MSCI are expected to grow by 9.57% in the coming year, from $7.84 to $8.59 per share. The P/E ratio of MSCI is 58.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of MSCI is 58.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.04.

