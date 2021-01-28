Earnings results for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Murphy Oil last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. Its revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Murphy Oil has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year. Murphy Oil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Murphy Oil will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.26%. The high price target for MUR is $22.00 and the low price target for MUR is $9.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Murphy Oil has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.04, Murphy Oil has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $14.00. Murphy Oil has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil pays a meaningful dividend of 3.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Murphy Oil does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Murphy Oil is 57.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

In the past three months, Murphy Oil insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $384,383.00 in company stock. Only 6.59% of the stock of Murphy Oil is held by insiders. 78.55% of the stock of Murphy Oil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR



Earnings for Murphy Oil are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.79) per share. The P/E ratio of Murphy Oil is -2.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Murphy Oil is -2.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Murphy Oil has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

