Earnings results for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

National Instruments last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. National Instruments has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. National Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. National Instruments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.93%. The high price target for NATI is $50.00 and the low price target for NATI is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

National Instruments has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.83, National Instruments has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $42.95. National Instruments has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Instruments does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of National Instruments is 79.39%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, National Instruments will have a dividend payout ratio of 109.47% in the coming year. This indicates that National Instruments may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

In the past three months, National Instruments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $47,257.00 in company stock. Only 1.87% of the stock of National Instruments is held by insiders. 86.09% of the stock of National Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI



Earnings for National Instruments are expected to grow by 13.10% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of National Instruments is 28.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of National Instruments is 28.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.04. National Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 4.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here