Earnings results for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Analyst Opinion on OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.94%. The high price target for OCFC is $24.00 and the low price target for OCFC is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. OceanFirst Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of OceanFirst Financial is 32.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OceanFirst Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.33% next year. This indicates that OceanFirst Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

In the past three months, OceanFirst Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $28,044.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of OceanFirst Financial is held by insiders. 65.33% of the stock of OceanFirst Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC



Earnings for OceanFirst Financial are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of OceanFirst Financial is 19.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of OceanFirst Financial is 19.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. OceanFirst Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

