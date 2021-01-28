Earnings results for Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Old Republic International last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Old Republic International has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Old Republic International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Old Republic International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Old Republic International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.80%. The high price target for ORI is $21.00 and the low price target for ORI is $21.00. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Old Republic International has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $17.98. Old Republic International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Old Republic International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Old Republic International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Old Republic International is 45.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old Republic International will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.91% next year. This indicates that Old Republic International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Old Republic International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $63,752.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Old Republic International is held by insiders. 72.58% of the stock of Old Republic International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Old Republic International are expected to decrease by -13.16% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Old Republic International is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Old Republic International is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Old Republic International has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

