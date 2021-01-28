Earnings results for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Olin last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year. Olin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Olin will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Olin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.43%. The high price target for OLN is $32.00 and the low price target for OLN is $11.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Olin has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.69, Olin has a forecasted downside of 17.4% from its current price of $23.85. Olin has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin pays a meaningful dividend of 3.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Olin does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Olin is 133.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Olin will have a dividend payout ratio of 117.65% in the coming year. This indicates that Olin may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Olin (NYSE:OLN)

In the past three months, Olin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $462,320.00 in company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Olin is held by insiders. 84.70% of the stock of Olin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Olin (NYSE:OLN



Earnings for Olin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.47) to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Olin is -3.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Olin is -3.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Olin has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Olin has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

