Earnings results for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 01/28/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

OP Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

OP Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. OP Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, OP Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

