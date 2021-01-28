Must-See Earnings Estimates OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Earnings results for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

OSI Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. OSI Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OSI Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.84%. The high price target for OSIS is $110.00 and the low price target for OSIS is $100.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OSI Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.75, OSI Systems has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $93.60. OSI Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems does not currently pay a dividend. OSI Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

In the past three months, OSI Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,169,468.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of OSI Systems is held by insiders. 92.62% of the stock of OSI Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS

Earnings for OSI Systems are expected to grow by 7.84% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $5.23 per share. The P/E ratio of OSI Systems is 27.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of OSI Systems is 27.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.04. OSI Systems has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OSI Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

