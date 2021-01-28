Earnings results for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 01/28/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

PCB Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. PCB Bancorp has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. PCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PCB Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.98%. The high price target for PCB is $11.00 and the low price target for PCB is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PCB Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, PCB Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $12.22. PCB Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PCB Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PCB Bancorp is 26.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PCB Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.01% next year. This indicates that PCB Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

In the past three months, PCB Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $333,621.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 20.95% of the stock of PCB Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 32.51% of the stock of PCB Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB



Earnings for PCB Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.71% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of PCB Bancorp is 13.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of PCB Bancorp is 13.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. PCB Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

