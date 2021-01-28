Earnings results for PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 01/28/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

PCSB Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm earned $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. PCSB Financial has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. PCSB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PCSB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.69%. The high price target for PCSB is $14.50 and the low price target for PCSB is $14.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PCSB Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, PCSB Financial has a forecasted upside of 0.7% from its current price of $14.40. PCSB Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PCSB Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PCSB Financial is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

In the past three months, PCSB Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,260.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of PCSB Financial is held by insiders. 53.86% of the stock of PCSB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB



The P/E ratio of PCSB Financial is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of PCSB Financial is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. PCSB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

