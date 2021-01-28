Earnings results for Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Pentair last posted its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Pentair has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Pentair will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pentair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.14%. The high price target for PNR is $66.00 and the low price target for PNR is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pentair has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.17, Pentair has a forecasted downside of 5.1% from its current price of $57.10. Pentair has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pentair has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pentair is 33.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pentair will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.74% next year. This indicates that Pentair will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

In the past three months, Pentair insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $221,179.00 in company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of Pentair is held by insiders. 80.25% of the stock of Pentair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pentair (NYSE:PNR



Earnings for Pentair are expected to grow by 10.70% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Pentair is 27.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Pentair is 27.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.44. Pentair has a PEG Ratio of 2.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pentair has a P/B Ratio of 4.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here