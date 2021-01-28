Earnings results for Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.72.

Popular last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company earned $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. Its revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Popular has generated $6.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Popular has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Popular will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Popular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.62%. The high price target for BPOP is $79.00 and the low price target for BPOP is $48.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Popular has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.80, Popular has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $55.15. Popular has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular pays a meaningful dividend of 2.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Popular has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Popular is 23.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Popular will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.27% next year. This indicates that Popular will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

In the past three months, Popular insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Popular is held by insiders. 81.63% of the stock of Popular is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP



Earnings for Popular are expected to grow by 8.94% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $6.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Popular is 9.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Popular is 9.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Popular has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here