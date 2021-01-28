Earnings results for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Principal Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.62. The business earned $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group has generated $5.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Principal Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Principal Financial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Principal Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.83%. The high price target for PFG is $60.00 and the low price target for PFG is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Principal Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.25, Principal Financial Group has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $51.21. Principal Financial Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Principal Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Principal Financial Group is 40.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Principal Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.61% next year. This indicates that Principal Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

In the past three months, Principal Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,081,958.00 in company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of Principal Financial Group is held by insiders. 69.09% of the stock of Principal Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG



Earnings for Principal Financial Group are expected to grow by 28.63% in the coming year, from $4.89 to $6.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Principal Financial Group is 11.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Principal Financial Group is 11.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Principal Financial Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Principal Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

