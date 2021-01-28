Earnings results for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

PulteGroup last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Its revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. PulteGroup has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. PulteGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. PulteGroup will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PulteGroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.34%. The high price target for PHM is $70.00 and the low price target for PHM is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PulteGroup has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.13, PulteGroup has a forecasted upside of 10.3% from its current price of $47.25. PulteGroup has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup has a dividend yield of 1.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PulteGroup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PulteGroup is 16.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PulteGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.66% next year. This indicates that PulteGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

In the past three months, PulteGroup insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $207,450.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of PulteGroup is held by insiders. 85.16% of the stock of PulteGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM



Earnings for PulteGroup are expected to grow by 25.81% in the coming year, from $4.61 to $5.80 per share. The P/E ratio of PulteGroup is 9.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of PulteGroup is 9.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.60. PulteGroup has a PEG Ratio of 0.60. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. PulteGroup has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

