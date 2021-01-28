Earnings results for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

ResMed last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm earned $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. ResMed has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.9. ResMed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. ResMed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ResMed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $189.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.52%. The high price target for RMD is $210.00 and the low price target for RMD is $165.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ResMed has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $189.40, ResMed has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $214.06. ResMed has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed has a dividend yield of 0.70%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ResMed does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ResMed is 32.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ResMed will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.26% next year. This indicates that ResMed will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

In the past three months, ResMed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,275,393.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of ResMed is held by insiders. 68.64% of the stock of ResMed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ResMed (NYSE:RMD



Earnings for ResMed are expected to grow by 5.95% in the coming year, from $5.21 to $5.52 per share. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 45.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 45.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 36.57. ResMed has a PEG Ratio of 2.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ResMed has a P/B Ratio of 12.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

