Earnings results for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp Inc is estimated to report earnings on 01/28/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Riverview Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Riverview Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Dividend Strength: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Riverview Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Riverview Bancorp is 28.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Riverview Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.56% next year. This indicates that Riverview Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

In the past three months, Riverview Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $280,578.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Riverview Bancorp is held by insiders. 63.08% of the stock of Riverview Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB



Earnings for Riverview Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Riverview Bancorp is 11.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Riverview Bancorp is 11.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Riverview Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

