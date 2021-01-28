Earnings results for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Robert Half International last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Its revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half International has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Robert Half International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Robert Half International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.79%. The high price target for RHI is $102.00 and the low price target for RHI is $48.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Robert Half International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.00, Robert Half International has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $65.48. Robert Half International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Robert Half International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Robert Half International is 34.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Robert Half International will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.31% next year. This indicates that Robert Half International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

In the past three months, Robert Half International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Robert Half International is held by insiders. 90.69% of the stock of Robert Half International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI



Earnings for Robert Half International are expected to grow by 22.66% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 22.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 22.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 30.57. Robert Half International has a PEG Ratio of 4.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Robert Half International has a P/B Ratio of 6.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

