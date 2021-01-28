Earnings results for SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

SB Financial Group last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. SB Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

SB Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SB Financial Group has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of SB Financial Group is 25.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SB Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.97% next year. This indicates that SB Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, SB Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.79% of the stock of SB Financial Group is held by insiders. 52.89% of the stock of SB Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SB Financial Group are expected to decrease by -30.62% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of SB Financial Group is 10.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of SB Financial Group is 10.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. SB Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

