Earnings results for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida last released its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.17%. The high price target for SBCF is $33.00 and the low price target for SBCF is $28.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida does not currently pay a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

In the past three months, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $190,922.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is held by insiders. 79.40% of the stock of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF



Earnings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida are expected to grow by 9.55% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is 22.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is 22.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

