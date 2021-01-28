Earnings results for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.37.

Selective Insurance Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business earned $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Selective Insurance Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Selective Insurance Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.09%. The high price target for SIGI is $71.00 and the low price target for SIGI is $48.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Selective Insurance Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Selective Insurance Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group has a dividend yield of 1.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Selective Insurance Group has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Selective Insurance Group is 22.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Selective Insurance Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.53% next year. This indicates that Selective Insurance Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

In the past three months, Selective Insurance Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $55.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Selective Insurance Group is held by insiders. 79.63% of the stock of Selective Insurance Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI



Earnings for Selective Insurance Group are expected to grow by 23.19% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $4.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Selective Insurance Group is 20.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Selective Insurance Group is 20.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Selective Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

