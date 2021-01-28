How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Earnings results for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Sharps Compliance last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company earned $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.2. Sharps Compliance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sharps Compliance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.86%. The high price target for SMED is $12.00 and the low price target for SMED is $9.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sharps Compliance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, Sharps Compliance has a forecasted downside of 13.9% from its current price of $12.19. Sharps Compliance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance does not currently pay a dividend. Sharps Compliance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

In the past three months, Sharps Compliance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $201,964.00 in company stock. Only 15.10% of the stock of Sharps Compliance is held by insiders. 42.39% of the stock of Sharps Compliance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED

Earnings for Sharps Compliance are expected to grow by 23.08% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Sharps Compliance is 174.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Sharps Compliance is 174.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.43. Sharps Compliance has a PEG Ratio of 5.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sharps Compliance has a P/B Ratio of 6.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

