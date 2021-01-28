Earnings results for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52.

Skyworks Solutions last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Its revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has generated $5.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Skyworks Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Skyworks Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.40%. The high price target for SWKS is $200.00 and the low price target for SWKS is $99.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Skyworks Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $161.14, Skyworks Solutions has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $155.85. Skyworks Solutions has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Skyworks Solutions has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Skyworks Solutions is 38.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Skyworks Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.32% next year. This indicates that Skyworks Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

In the past three months, Skyworks Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,500,206.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Skyworks Solutions is held by insiders. 76.32% of the stock of Skyworks Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS



Earnings for Skyworks Solutions are expected to grow by 20.98% in the coming year, from $6.53 to $7.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Skyworks Solutions is 32.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Skyworks Solutions is 32.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.13. Skyworks Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 1.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Skyworks Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 6.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here