Earnings results for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

STMicroelectronics last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Its revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. STMicroelectronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. STMicroelectronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.79%. The high price target for STM is $47.00 and the low price target for STM is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

STMicroelectronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.33, STMicroelectronics has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $37.87. STMicroelectronics has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics has a dividend yield of 0.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. STMicroelectronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of STMicroelectronics is 12.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, STMicroelectronics will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.75% next year. This indicates that STMicroelectronics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

In the past three months, STMicroelectronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.56% of the stock of STMicroelectronics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM



Earnings for STMicroelectronics are expected to grow by 36.75% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of STMicroelectronics is 37.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of STMicroelectronics is 37.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.14. STMicroelectronics has a PEG Ratio of 5.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. STMicroelectronics has a P/B Ratio of 4.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

