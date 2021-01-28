Earnings results for Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 01/28/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Strattec Security last announced its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The auto parts company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Strattec Security has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Strattec Security has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Strattec Security has a forecasted downside of 17.6% from its current price of $46.10. Strattec Security has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security does not currently pay a dividend. Strattec Security does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

In the past three months, Strattec Security insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Strattec Security is held by insiders. 67.71% of the stock of Strattec Security is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT



Earnings for Strattec Security are expected to grow by 6.43% in the coming year, from $4.98 to $5.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Strattec Security is -177.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Strattec Security has a PEG Ratio of 0.67. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Strattec Security has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

