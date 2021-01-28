Earnings results for The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

The Bancorp last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. The Bancorp has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. The Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.53%. The high price target for TBBK is $19.00 and the low price target for TBBK is $19.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, The Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 14.5% from its current price of $16.59. The Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. The Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

In the past three months, The Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $592,362.00 in company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of The Bancorp is held by insiders. 78.72% of the stock of The Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK



Earnings for The Bancorp are expected to grow by 24.63% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of The Bancorp is 16.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of The Bancorp is 16.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. The Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

