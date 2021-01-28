Earnings results for The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.27.

The Sherwin-Williams last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company earned $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Sherwin-Williams has generated $21.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. The Sherwin-Williams has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. The Sherwin-Williams will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Sherwin-Williams in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $708.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.32%. The high price target for SHW is $825.00 and the low price target for SHW is $590.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Sherwin-Williams has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $708.05, The Sherwin-Williams has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $717.54. The Sherwin-Williams has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Sherwin-Williams has been increasing its dividend for 40 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Sherwin-Williams is 25.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Sherwin-Williams will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.04% next year. This indicates that The Sherwin-Williams will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

In the past three months, The Sherwin-Williams insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,997,147.00 in company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of The Sherwin-Williams is held by insiders. 76.54% of the stock of The Sherwin-Williams is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW



Earnings for The Sherwin-Williams are expected to grow by 10.08% in the coming year, from $24.30 to $26.75 per share. The P/E ratio of The Sherwin-Williams is 35.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of The Sherwin-Williams is 35.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.60. The Sherwin-Williams has a PEG Ratio of 2.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Sherwin-Williams has a P/B Ratio of 16.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

