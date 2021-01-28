Earnings results for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

Tractor Supply last released its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business earned $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Its revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Tractor Supply has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Tractor Supply will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $137.96, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.25%. The high price target for TSCO is $180.00 and the low price target for TSCO is $81.00. There are currently 17 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tractor Supply has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 17 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $137.96, Tractor Supply has a forecasted downside of 10.3% from its current price of $153.72. Tractor Supply has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply has a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tractor Supply has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tractor Supply is 34.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tractor Supply will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.84% next year. This indicates that Tractor Supply will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

In the past three months, Tractor Supply insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,244,008.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Tractor Supply is held by insiders. 88.26% of the stock of Tractor Supply is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO



Earnings for Tractor Supply are expected to decrease by -3.74% in the coming year, from $6.69 to $6.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Tractor Supply is 23.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Tractor Supply is 23.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.56. Tractor Supply has a PEG Ratio of 2.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tractor Supply has a P/B Ratio of 11.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

