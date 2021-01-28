Earnings results for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Valley National Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Valley National Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.44%. The high price target for VLY is $12.00 and the low price target for VLY is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Valley National Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Valley National Bancorp is 47.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Valley National Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.31% next year. This indicates that Valley National Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

In the past three months, Valley National Bancorp insiders have sold 317,348.20% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,025.00 in company stock and sold $3,253,844.00 in company stock. Only 2.24% of the stock of Valley National Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.21% of the stock of Valley National Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY



Earnings for Valley National Bancorp are expected to grow by 10.64% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Valley National Bancorp is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Valley National Bancorp is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Valley National Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

