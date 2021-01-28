Earnings results for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

West Bancorporation last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business earned $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. West Bancorporation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for West Bancorporation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.74%. The high price target for WTBA is $17.50 and the low price target for WTBA is $17.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

West Bancorporation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, West Bancorporation has a forecasted downside of 15.7% from its current price of $20.77. West Bancorporation has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

West Bancorporation is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.09%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. West Bancorporation does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of West Bancorporation is 48.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, West Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.44% next year. This indicates that West Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, West Bancorporation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.51% of the stock of West Bancorporation is held by insiders. 39.72% of the stock of West Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for West Bancorporation are expected to grow by 8.67% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of West Bancorporation is 10.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of West Bancorporation is 10.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. West Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

