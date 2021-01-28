Earnings results for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

WestRock last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company earned $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Its revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. WestRock has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. WestRock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. WestRock will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WestRock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.33%. The high price target for WRK is $61.00 and the low price target for WRK is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WestRock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.45, WestRock has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $41.81. WestRock has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock pays a meaningful dividend of 1.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WestRock does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of WestRock is 20.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WestRock will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.87% next year. This indicates that WestRock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

In the past three months, WestRock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $831,831.00 in company stock. Only 1.92% of the stock of WestRock is held by insiders. 80.83% of the stock of WestRock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WestRock (NYSE:WRK



Earnings for WestRock are expected to decrease by -3.83% in the coming year, from $2.61 to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of WestRock is 13.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of WestRock is 13.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.54. WestRock has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here