Earnings results for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Badger Meter in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.42%. The high price target for BMI is $78.00 and the low price target for BMI is $57.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Badger Meter has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of Badger Meter is 44.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Badger Meter will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.89% next year. This indicates that Badger Meter will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

In the past three months, Badger Meter insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Badger Meter is held by insiders. 85.94% of the stock of Badger Meter is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI



Earnings for Badger Meter are expected to grow by 12.43% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Badger Meter is 57.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Badger Meter is 57.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 82.88. Badger Meter has a P/B Ratio of 8.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

