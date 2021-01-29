Earnings results for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Bank7 last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business earned $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. Bank7 has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Bank7 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank7 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.95%. The high price target for BSVN is $14.00 and the low price target for BSVN is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank7 has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Bank7 has a forecasted downside of 10.9% from its current price of $15.16. Bank7 has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 pays a meaningful dividend of 2.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank7 has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank7 is 22.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank7 will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.14% next year. This indicates that Bank7 will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

In the past three months, Bank7 insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.20% of the stock of Bank7 is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.04% of the stock of Bank7 is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)



Earnings for Bank7 are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank7 is 7.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Bank7 is 7.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. Bank7 has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

