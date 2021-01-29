Earnings results for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.37.

Charter Communications last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The business earned $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Charter Communications has generated $7.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.7. Charter Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Charter Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Charter Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $655.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.12%. The high price target for CHTR is $800.00 and the low price target for CHTR is $470.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 19 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Charter Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $655.44, Charter Communications has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $654.65. Charter Communications has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Charter Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

In the past three months, Charter Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,482,701.00 in company stock. Only 1.18% of the stock of Charter Communications is held by insiders. 70.05% of the stock of Charter Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR



Earnings for Charter Communications are expected to grow by 48.04% in the coming year, from $14.28 to $21.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Charter Communications is 51.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Charter Communications is 51.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.55. Charter Communications has a PEG Ratio of 0.67. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Charter Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here