Earnings results for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.49.

Chevron last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chevron has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year. Chevron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Chevron will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chevron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.24, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.10%. The high price target for CVX is $121.00 and the low price target for CVX is $88.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.85%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Chevron has been increasing its dividend for 32 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chevron is 82.30%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Chevron will have a dividend payout ratio of 160.75% in the coming year. This indicates that Chevron may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

In the past three months, Chevron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,133,067.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Chevron is held by insiders. 62.27% of the stock of Chevron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chevron (NYSE:CVX



Earnings for Chevron are expected to grow by 10,600.00% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $3.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Chevron is -14.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chevron is -14.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chevron has a PEG Ratio of 5.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chevron has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

