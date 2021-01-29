Earnings results for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Colgate-Palmolive has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Colgate-Palmolive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Colgate-Palmolive will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.71%. The high price target for CL is $90.00 and the low price target for CL is $67.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Colgate-Palmolive has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.50, Colgate-Palmolive has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $79.15. Colgate-Palmolive has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Colgate-Palmolive has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is 62.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Colgate-Palmolive will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.99% next year. This indicates that Colgate-Palmolive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

In the past three months, Colgate-Palmolive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,254,529.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Colgate-Palmolive is held by insiders. 76.47% of the stock of Colgate-Palmolive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL



Earnings for Colgate-Palmolive are expected to grow by 6.89% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is 25.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is 25.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a PEG Ratio of 3.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Colgate-Palmolive has a P/B Ratio of 121.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here