Earnings results for Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Daseke last issued its earnings results on October 30th, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company earned $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. Daseke has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. Daseke has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daseke in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.95%. The high price target for DSKE is $10.00 and the low price target for DSKE is $4.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Daseke has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.17, Daseke has a forecasted upside of 26.0% from its current price of $5.69. Daseke has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke does not currently pay a dividend. Daseke does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

In the past three months, Daseke insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.20% of the stock of Daseke is held by insiders. Only 25.83% of the stock of Daseke is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE



Earnings for Daseke are expected to decrease by -45.95% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Daseke is -14.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Daseke is -14.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Daseke has a P/B Ratio of 4.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

