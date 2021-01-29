Earnings results for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm earned $666 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.6. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.77%. The high price target for RDY is $53.00 and the low price target for RDY is $53.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 19.8% from its current price of $66.06. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a dividend yield of 0.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is 9.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.11% next year. This indicates that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

In the past three months, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is held by insiders. Only 12.89% of the stock of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY



Earnings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is 54.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is 54.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 35.69. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 5.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here