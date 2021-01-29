Earnings results for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.73.

Eli Lilly and last announced its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Eli Lilly and has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Eli Lilly and will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $179.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.54%. The high price target for LLY is $225.00 and the low price target for LLY is $144.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eli Lilly and has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $179.57, Eli Lilly and has a forecasted downside of 14.5% from its current price of $210.12. Eli Lilly and has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eli Lilly and has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eli Lilly and is 49.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eli Lilly and will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.09% next year. This indicates that Eli Lilly and will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

In the past three months, Eli Lilly and insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $79,861,500.00 in company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Eli Lilly and is held by insiders. 75.59% of the stock of Eli Lilly and is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY



Earnings for Eli Lilly and are expected to grow by 5.56% in the coming year, from $7.56 to $7.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Eli Lilly and is 34.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.51. The P/E ratio of Eli Lilly and is 34.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 35.82. Eli Lilly and has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eli Lilly and has a P/B Ratio of 74.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

