Earnings results for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Gentex last posted its earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business earned $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Gentex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Gentex will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gentex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.84, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.05%. The high price target for GNTX is $43.00 and the low price target for GNTX is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gentex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.84, Gentex has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $33.55. Gentex has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex has a dividend yield of 1.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gentex has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gentex is 28.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gentex will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.74% next year. This indicates that Gentex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

In the past three months, Gentex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $376,334.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Gentex is held by insiders. 81.53% of the stock of Gentex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX



Earnings for Gentex are expected to grow by 42.65% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 27.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 27.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 74.91. Gentex has a PEG Ratio of 7.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gentex has a P/B Ratio of 4.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

