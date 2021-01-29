Earnings results for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.06.

Honeywell International last released its quarterly earnings data on October 30th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has generated $8.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Honeywell International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Honeywell International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Honeywell International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $189.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.36%. The high price target for HON is $225.00 and the low price target for HON is $129.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Honeywell International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $189.94, Honeywell International has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $202.84. Honeywell International has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Honeywell International has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Honeywell International is 45.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Honeywell International will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.51% next year. This indicates that Honeywell International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

In the past three months, Honeywell International insiders have sold 99.52% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,916,281.00 in company stock and sold $5,818,448.00 in company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by insiders. 75.97% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON



Earnings for Honeywell International are expected to grow by 11.38% in the coming year, from $7.03 to $7.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 29.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 29.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 34.74. Honeywell International has a PEG Ratio of 3.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Honeywell International has a P/B Ratio of 7.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

